Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 333,766 shares trading hands.

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 47.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

