Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Marine Petroleum Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 2,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,363. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 68.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

