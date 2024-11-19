McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.11 and traded as low as C$12.00. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 29,995 shares traded.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.45.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

