Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Frank Kavanaugh Acquires 20,917 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 20,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $257,069.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,265. The trade was a 10.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 2,380 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,917.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 200 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $2,440.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 5,569 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $68,554.39.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

MDRR stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 4.01. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

