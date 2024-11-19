Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 254.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRV opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.88 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

