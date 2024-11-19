Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after buying an additional 225,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,946,000 after acquiring an additional 735,613 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after acquiring an additional 556,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,424 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

