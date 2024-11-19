Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 198,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $274,650,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 364,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,609,000 after buying an additional 75,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,417,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,366,640.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,246,819.62. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,534 shares of company stock worth $24,748,962. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

