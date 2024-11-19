Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,811 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 78,200.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 335.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 38.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

