Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1,441.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.8 %

VRT stock opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $130.30.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

