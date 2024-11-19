Mehri Shadman Sells 9,639 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
- On Friday, November 15th, Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40.
Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,218. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
