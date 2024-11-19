Mehri Shadman Sells 9,639 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mehri Shadman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,218. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 0.3% during the third quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,600,000 after buying an additional 161,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,415,000 after purchasing an additional 795,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,059,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 752,018 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.7% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 569,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

