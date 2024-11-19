Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells Sells 1,527 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,667. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 471.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 144,831 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRCY

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.