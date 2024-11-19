MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get MetLife alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MET opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,917,000 after purchasing an additional 103,752 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 25.3% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.