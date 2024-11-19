MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $328.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.97 and a 52-week high of $335.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.64%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 68.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.