MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,280,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

TFLR opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

