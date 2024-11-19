MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,483 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,335,000. Bricktown Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 214.4% in the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,088,000 after buying an additional 285,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 380,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after buying an additional 211,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $121.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

