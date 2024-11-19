MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MGM opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.