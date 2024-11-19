monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.10.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com has a twelve month low of $168.28 and a twelve month high of $324.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,447,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in monday.com by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in monday.com by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

