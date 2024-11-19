Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. This represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $36,209,571 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $882.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $587.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $828.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $535.39 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

