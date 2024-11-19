Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 619,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 757,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 89,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $869,303.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,007,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,396,777.68. This represents a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,773,722 shares of company stock worth $11,573,438 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

