Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Buys 16,500 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$45,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Morguard Corporation purchased 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,227.30.

On Thursday, October 17th, Morguard Corporation purchased 39,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.74 per share, with a total value of C$226,297.84.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation bought 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,675.20.

On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation purchased 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.50. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The stock has a market cap of C$353.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.45. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$5.21 and a one year high of C$5.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRT.UN

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.