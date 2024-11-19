Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $40,371.34 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.13, for a total transaction of $40,371.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,788,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,027,765.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $334.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.69. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.51 and a twelve month high of $352.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 101.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

