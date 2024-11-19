MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,497 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,706 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,715.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 458.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,849 shares in the company, valued at $126,761,435.64. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,199.08. This represents a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

