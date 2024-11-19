M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 23.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,383 shares of company stock worth $13,576,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.65.

M&T Bank stock opened at $214.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $123.46 and a 52 week high of $216.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

