Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $182.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

In other news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

