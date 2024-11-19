Nap B.V. Forgrowth Sells 33,273 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,778,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,411,300.80. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $15,018,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 12,855,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,396,000 after acquiring an additional 628,251 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,684,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 221,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

