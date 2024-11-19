Napa Wealth Management Buys Shares of 308 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 263.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:URI opened at $832.94 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $454.71 and a one year high of $896.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $809.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $727.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

