Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,580 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of GATX worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GATX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in GATX by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 20.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GATX opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $156.03.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State acquired 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

