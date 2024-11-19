Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 181,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,269.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,017.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,697.11. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,037.55 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

