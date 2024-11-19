Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $23,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 982.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 232,044 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.1% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.