Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 710,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,892 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 268,555 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

