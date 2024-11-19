Natixis Advisors LLC Has $20.68 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pool worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 81.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pool by 459.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Stock Up 0.4 %

POOL stock opened at $360.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.32. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.