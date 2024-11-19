Natixis Advisors LLC Has $23.95 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 495,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 445,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,356,000 after buying an additional 402,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

