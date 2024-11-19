Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,071 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Element Solutions worth $28,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,485,000 after purchasing an additional 298,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.