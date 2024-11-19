Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,699.90. This trade represents a 59.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 670,852 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 249,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

