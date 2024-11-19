New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,286 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $228,212,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,727 shares of company stock worth $46,014,037 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

