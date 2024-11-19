New Millennium Group LLC Acquires Shares of 66,814 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 80,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.