New Millennium Group LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 405,288 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 358,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

