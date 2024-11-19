NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 26,136,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 56,451,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIO by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 343,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 28.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

