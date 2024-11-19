Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.36). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.36), with a volume of 4,888 shares.
Northern Investors Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
