Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,635 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $98,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after buying an additional 689,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $447.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.