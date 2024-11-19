Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Buys 490 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 490 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$31,355.10.
Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Mark Thompson acquired 45 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.60 per share, with a total value of C$3,042.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Mark Thompson bought 3,155 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,257.45.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Mark Thompson purchased 3,350 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.49 per share, with a total value of C$216,041.50.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Mark Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00.
Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$60.74 and a 52 week high of C$83.14. The company has a market cap of C$31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.16.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.50.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
