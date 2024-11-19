Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.20 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.62), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60 ($0.64).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.68 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.61.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

