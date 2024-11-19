OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,906 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TSM opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $972.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

