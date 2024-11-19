OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.8% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $531.64 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.50 and a 12 month high of $544.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

