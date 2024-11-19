OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $472,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Sysco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after acquiring an additional 672,940 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.