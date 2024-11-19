OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,687 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 236.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.9 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.69.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

