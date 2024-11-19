OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pool by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 10.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $360.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.32. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. Pool’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

