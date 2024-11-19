OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

