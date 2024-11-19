OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napa Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 3,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,012,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 73,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 110.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

