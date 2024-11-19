ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Reduced by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 2.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $112.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

